MUFG Hires Ex-BofA Trader as Head of Asia Credit Flow Trading

Signage for MUFG Bank Ltd., a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), outside one of the bank's branches in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Japans financial regulator penalized MUFG's flagship banking unit and two joint ventures on Monday for violating client confidentiality rules, potentially dealing a further blow to their business. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Asia securities arm has hired Evren Cakirahmetoglu as its head of Asia ex-Japan credit flow trading.

Cakirahmetoglu starts with MUFG Securities Asia on Thursday and is based in Hong Kong, according to a spokesperson for the bank. He will focus on trading Asia investment-grade credit excluding Japan and Australia, while high-yield bond trading will be focused on supporting new issues arranged by the firm, the spokesperson said.

He will report functionally to Chris Orr, head of credit trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia, and regionally to Alan Yeoh, regional head of sales & trading for securities in Asia.

MUFG Securities Asia’s credit traders sit out of Hong Kong and Tokyo and investing in the firm’s credit trading is “complementary to the growth” of its regional capital markets business, the spokesperson said.

MUFG is ranked seventh in Asia ex-Japan bonds denominated in dollars, euros and yen this year, rising two places from last year, according to Bloomberg-compiled league tables.

Cakirahmetoglu previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc, according to his LinkedIn profile.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.