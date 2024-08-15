Ukraine Says It’s Made Further Gains After Incursion Into Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top military commander said his forces had pressed forward with an incursion into Russian territory.

Army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said his forces had seized 1,150 square kilometers (444 square miles) as Ukrainian troops pushed further into Russia, controlling 82 villages and towns. On Monday, he put the figure at 1,000 square kilometers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine had set up a military commander’s office in the occupied town of Sudzha in Russia’s western Kursk region.

The office will maintain public order and provide for the basic needs of the local population, Syrskyi said in a video report published on Zelenskiy’s Telegram channel.

