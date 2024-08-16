Part of Downtown Montreal Is Flooded After Water Pipe Breaks

Commercial and residential buildings stand at dusk in the city skyline of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Median single-family home prices in Montreal rose 5.7% to C$336,250 in July from a year ago, according to the Greater Montreal Real Estate Board (GMREB). Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Huge amounts of water poured into Montreal’s downtown streets after a large pipe broke on Friday, forcing officials to tell residents in parts of Canada’s second-largest city not to drink the tap water.

The flooding occurred near the entrance to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, where a geyser of water rose high into the air, inundating the neighborhood. The area is not far from Montreal’s financial district.

Electricity has been cut off and people are blocked from entering the flooded zone where police, firefighters, and city workers are rushing to resolve the situation. A city spokesperson said that 100 homes had been flooded and stopping the leak could take half a day.

“All teams are mobilized on the ground to identify the cause, close the valves and plan repairs,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told reporters.

