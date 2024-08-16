Singapore Exports Halt Five-Month Slump, Adds to Growth Optimism

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s non-oil exports jumped 15.7% in July from a year earlier, the first increase since January, according to the city’s trade promotion agency.

Both imports and exports grew, with total trade expanding by 13.7% last month, Enterprise Singapore said Friday. Exports to China also climbed, thanks to sales of specialized machinery, petrochemicals and measuring instruments.

The data adds to optimism on Singapore’s economic outlook. The city-state earlier this week affirmed that the trade-reliant economy will expand between 2% and 3% this year, the upper half of an initial 1-3% forecast, even as lingering risks remain.

