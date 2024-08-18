Dimensional Launches New ETFs in Australia to Tap Growing Demand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Pedestrians and vehicles move past the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. on August 06, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. The markets are closely attuned to the RBA's next rates decision, with inflation persisting even as rates have been elevated for an extended time after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Dimensional Fund Advisors is launching three actively managed exchange-traded funds on Australia’s main stock market to tap increasing demand from financial advisers, according to the company.

The ETFs provide access to strategies currently available as mutual funds and include global value equity, Australian value equity and global small-cap offerings. The funds complement three separate local and international stock ETFs from Dimensional already listed on the bourse operated by ASX Ltd.

The decision to launch the funds was partly driven by appetite from financial advisers, who are increasingly looking to ETFs to build client portfolios, said Bhanu Singh, Dimensional Australia’s chief executive officer.

The new funds “allow financial professionals to tailor asset allocations to meet a range of client needs,” Singh said. Actively managed ETFs can offer “the benefits of indexing — such as low costs, low turnover and high diversification — paired with the advantages of flexible implementation,” he said.

Dimensional has $730 billion under management, with more than $50 billion from clients in Australia and New Zealand.

ETF Growth in Australia

Assets in ETFs listed on the ASX have ballooned in the past 10 years from A$12.4 billion ($8.2 billion) in July 2014 to A$208.7 billion last month, data from the exchange shows.

“The growth in the Australian ETF market over the last decade has been extraordinary,” said Andrew Campion, general manager of investment products at ASX. He pointed to the rise of passive investing and the ability of ETFs to “access fast-growing markets like US-listed tech stocks” as key drivers of demand.

Dimensional ranked as the eighth-largest ETF issuer in Australia with $3.1 billion at the end of June, according to a report from Bloomberg Intelligence, lagging Vanguard Group, local fund manager BetaShares Holdings Pty, and BlackRock Inc.

