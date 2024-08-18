Yoma Denies Allegations of Using Criminal Proceeds for Project

Serge Pun, chairman of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd., speaks during the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. The conference concludes today.

(Bloomberg) -- Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd., a property developer founded by one of Myanmar’s richest tycoons, Serge Pun, is denying allegations that criminal proceeds from online scam centers have been used to fund a project expansion.

The real estate project, StarCity, was mentioned in an article by The Irrawaddy on August 16 titled “Myanmar Junta Charges Tycoon Serge Pun With Money Laundering Other Financial Crimes”, Yoma said in an SGX filing dated Sunday. Yoma said the article contained untrue, inaccurate or misleading allegations and is seeking legal advice.

Yoma, its directors, executive officers, staff and businesses are not being investigated by Myanmar authorities, it added.

The statement comes after Pun, who counted GIC Pte and Norfund AS as investors in his banking business, decided to step down as executive chairman last month. His son Melvyn Pun, Yoma’s CEO, took over the role.

Yoma shares have fallen 36% from a high in early July.

