Singapore Bans Ex-HSBC Banker for 1 Year Over Disclosure Breach

(Bloomberg) -- The Monetary Authority of Singapore issued a one-year prohibition order against a former HSBC Bank representative after he failed to disclose his previous involvement in police investigations and criminal proceedings.

Aw Jun Ray, Reko Corinthians, is banned for a year from providing any financial advisory services, according to a statement from the MAS on Monday. Aw was investigated by the police and was issued a 24-month conditional warning in 2022, neither of which he declared when applying to a role in HSBC afterward.

“These contraventions have given MAS reason to believe that he will not perform financial advisory and capital markets services honestly,” MAS said.

The regulator separately issued a nine-year prohibition order against Hoi Wei Kit, a former representative of OCBC Bank. Hoi was sentenced to 30 months in prison in 2022 for cheating the bank’s customers of S$170,000 ($129,750).

