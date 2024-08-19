Singapore Introduces Curbs on Public Housing to Ease Price Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will introduce new curbs on public housing purchases as its new prime minister seeks to tame years of price increases that threaten to become a political flashpoint for his ruling party in upcoming elections.

The measures, which include a lower loan-to-value limit, are aimed at promoting a “stable and sustainable” market, according to a joint statement late Monday from the Ministry of National Development and the Housing & Development Board.

The affordability of public housing is a potential hot potato for the ruling People’s Action Party, with nearly four-in-five households living in subsidized properties known as HDB flats.

Prices have surged in recent years — in some cases topping S$1 million ($764,000) — driven by pandemic-induced construction delays and changing demand among the young for faster-built flats.

“From time to time, we read media headlines about the prices of HDB resale flats — I know it’s a big concern for home buyers,” Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday in a National Day speech.

