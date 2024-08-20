China’s Gold Imports Tumble Again as Record Prices Deter Buyers

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese consumers continued to pull back on gold purchases last month, as record prices and a sustained economic slowdown curbed demand in the world’s biggest bullion-buying nation.

Gold imports in July fell 24% to 44.6 tons, the lowest in more than two years, according to customs data released on Tuesday. That follows an even sharper decline in June, when shipments plunged 58% from the previous month.

China’s voracious appetite for the precious metal, which peaked in January, has been a crucial pillar in a rally that has taken prices above $2,500 an ounce. If the slowdown persists, it could make further gains more difficult to come by.

Bullion’s surge has been driven by haven demand and optimism that the Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates, as well as purchases from both Asian consumers and global central banks, including the People’s Bank of China.

The dramatic drop-off in shipments shows how badly the double whammy of lofty prices and a weak economy is affecting Chinese buyers. Bruised by a prolonged property crisis and a weaker local currency, shoppers are now finding that gold is much less affordable. The biggest hit has come to discretionary purchases of item like jewelry, while bars and coins continue to attract demand from investors seeking a store of value in uncertain times.

Just last year, fears over China’s slowing growth helped drive demand for bullion even at elevated prices. That enthusiasm has largely faded, flipping the premium paid on gold in Shanghai to a rare discount in July and August. China’s central bank has also paused its buying program over the last three months, weakening one of the market’s key supports.

On the Wire

Iron ore is poised to extend declines into the $80s-a-ton range as China’s steelmakers reduce production, according to Citigroup Inc., which pared price forecasts and said that market dynamics have shifted.

China approved 11 nuclear reactors across five sites Monday, a record amount of new permits as the nation leans even more heavily on atomic energy to support its push to eliminate emissions.

China’s banks held off on trimming their prime loan rates in August after cuts in July, waiting for a clear steer from the People’s Bank of China.

A price war is spreading across China’s new-home market, as local governments dial back on intervention and developers race to recoup cash.

This Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Tuesday, Aug. 20:

China sets monthly loan prime rates, 09:00

China’s 3rd batch of July trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commodities

EARNINGS: Jiangsu Shagang

Wednesday, Aug. 21:

CCTD’s weekly online briefing on Chinese coal, 15:00

EARNINGS: HKEX, CGN Power

Thursday, Aug. 22:

EARNINGS: Eve Energy

Friday, Aug. 23:

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:00

EARNINGS: Sungrow, Goldwind, China Coal, Zijin, CMOC

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.