Mexico Joins Slovenia in Planning Samurai Sales With Low Yields

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is planning to raise funds through Samurai bonds for the first time in nearly two years, joining Slovenia in considering taking advantage of Japan’s still relatively low yields to sell debt.

Mexico is marketing six tranches of yen notes ranging from three years to 20 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. The country’s deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio hinted earlier this year that the government would issue a Samurai bond in the second half of 2024.

The pipeline for such bonds including Slovenia suggests that even after the Bank of Japan ended its radical monetary easing measures this year, yen borrowing costs are still attractive for overseas borrowers. For investors, yen debt of emerging-market sovereigns — Indonesia sold Samurai notes in May - provide an opportunity to earn extra yields at a time when rates for Japanese issuers remain low.

Mexico is tapping a market that’s seen sales decrease from their peaks in the 2010’s as runaway inflation around the world, interest rates by central banks and debt market routs sapped Japanese investor demand for riskier assets. Samurai bond sales has fallen about 23% so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Mexico wants to keep accessing the Japanese market, according to Daiwa Securities Co., one of the underwriters. Volatility has been intense due to the BOJ’s rate hike and concerns about the stagnant US economy, but the issuer decided to make an announcement of the deal after markets seemed to have stabilized, according to the brokerage.

In the currency market, Japanese retail investors have cut bullish bets on the Mexico peso against the yen, according to data on the Tokyo Financial Exchange’s Click 365 platform. That was one of the most popular trades before risk aversion and the yen’s sharp rebound since July sapped investor demand.

Mexico has issued Samurai notes roughly every two years, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Yields on its 2042 bonds - the longest maturity outstanding - have climbed to about 3.57% from around 2.5% when they were sold two years ago.

Still, even as inflation moderates worldwide and bets rise that the Federal Reserve will signal it’s ready to start cutting interest rates, US benchmark 10-year yields remain much higher than their Japanese equivalents, at around 3.87% versus 0.885%.

Mexico is planning to use the funds it raises on projects tied to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, according to Mizuho Securities Co., another of the underwriters.

--With assistance from Daisuke Sakai and Joshua Robinson.

(Adds chart, comment from underwriter, background on Mexican peso trade.)

