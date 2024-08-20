RBI Governor Das Says Inflation Must Slow to 4% For a Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- India’s inflation must show signs of settling around the central bank’s target of 4% on a sustainable basis before a rate cut can be considered, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

“We are completely focused on inflation, we are keeping a close eye on growth,” Das said in an interview with NDTV Profit television channel on Tuesday. Tight monetary policy has only had a “minimal impact” on growth, he added.

The inflation rate in July eased below the RBI’s target for the first time since 2019, but the central bank expects it to climb back again from September. The RBI has kept its policy rate unchanged for over 18 months. In its policy review earlier this month, it paused because of the effects of persistent food inflation on overall prices.

It will be a “serious policy mistake” to cut rates based on the one-off dip in inflation, Das said.

These are some of the other important issues Das discussed:

The country can maintain its high growth path by ensuring price and financial stability, continued reforms in manufacturing sector at both central and state levels, improving agricultural productivity, and by becoming part of the global supply value chain

RBI is cautioning banks to maintain a balance between credit and deposits so that liquidity mismatches are avoided; banks should offer attractive plans to attract deposits

All regulators, law enforcement agencies, and the government are working together to ensure robust cybersecurity and to minimize online frauds

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.