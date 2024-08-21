DMI Finance Set to Raise Funds From MUFG at $3 Billion Valuation

Signage for MUFG Bank Ltd., a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), outside one of the bank's branches in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Indian shadow bank DMI Finance Pvt said it’s raising fresh funding from Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. at a valuation of about $3 billion as it seeks to ramp up its lending.

MUFG is set to buy around $330 million of stock in the company, DMI Finance co-founder Shivashish Chatterjee said in an interview Wednesday. The Japanese lender, which is already an investor in DMI Finance, will be the company’s second-largest shareholder after the deal, he said.

DMI Finance plans to use the capital to expand its balance sheet, Chatterjee said. It aims to boost lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises and will look at acquisitions, in addition to expanding its consumer finance lending and personal loan book, he said.

A representative for MUFG declined to comment.

