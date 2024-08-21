JD.com Drags China Tech Shares Lower on Walmart’s Planned Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slumped early Wednesday after a string of negative news related to the country’s consumption space hit peers trading in the US.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.8% at the open, as JD.com Inc. plunged 11% following Walmart Inc.’s stake sale plan. Its shares in the US fell nearly 10% in post market trading. The moves came after the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index declined nearly 4%, dragged lower by Vipshop Holdings Ltd. on disappointing earnings.

Chinese shares have been relatively resilient in the latest global equity turmoil, but the sudden drop in the Golden Dragon highlights the precarious state of the nation’s assets. Walmart’s surprising exit plan underscores the risks of dip buying China’s e-commerce stocks, as any short-term rally can be a trigger for big shareholders to trim stakes.

JD.com shares in Hong Kong rallied 13% through Tuesday since the Chinese e-retailer’s revenue and earnings beat estimates for the second quarter. However, overall tech earnings so far have been mixed, and a far cry from the days of double-digit expansion.

While the intent of Walmart’s exit isn’t clear, it comes as Chinese retailers are embroiled in a taxing price war to woo consumers in an uncertain economy.

