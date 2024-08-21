Whitehaven Coal to Sell Stake in Blackwater for $1.08 Billion

A stacker-reclaimer next to a stockpile of coal at the Newcastle Coal Terminal in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, on Friday, March 26, 2021. The one-in-100 year flooding event in Australia in recent days forced coal producers from Glencore Plc to Yancoal Australia Ltd. to cut output, while Whitehaven Coal Ltd. said there is a backlog of ships at the key Port of Newcastle export terminal. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Whitehaven Coal Ltd. has entered into separate agreements with Nippon Steel Corp. and JFE Steel Corp. to sell almost a third of its Blackwater mine in Australia’s Queensland state for $1.08 billion.

Nippon Steel will buy 20%, while JFE Steel will purchase 10%, with Whitehaven managing the venture, the Australian miner said Thursday. The two Japanese companies are long-term consumers of metallurgical coal from the Blackwater mine and the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Blackwater is one of the largest coking coal mines in the southern hemisphere, producing more than 12 million tons a year for export to Asian customers. Whitehaven acquired the mine from BHP Group Ltd. in April as part of a $3.2 billion deal that included the Daunia project, which also produces the fuel that’s key to the steelmaking process.

The deal “will immediately strengthen Whitehaven’s balance sheet and provide enhanced financial flexibility,” the company said in corporate filings. It had about A$1.3 billion ($878 million) in debt as of June 30.

Earlier this month, Whitehaven announced redundancies across both mines that would affect nearly 200 workers.

