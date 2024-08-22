China Gives Detail on Bond Crackdown With Some Solace for Bulls

(Bloomberg) -- A senior official at a Chinese regulatory body said Beijing will keep cracking down on speculative trading in longer-dated bonds, though suggested officials are not seeking to control yields as some suspected.

China will step up investigation and punishment of illegal activities in the bond market, in a bid to prevent financial risks and maintain market order, several major official newspapers reported on Thursday, citing interviews with Xu Zhong, deputy secretary general of the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, or NAFMII.

However, he said the People’s Bank of China has not set a target range for long-term government bonds and financial institutions shouldn’t go to the opposite extremes of halting trading completely.

The comments are the latest in Beijing’s tussle with bond speculators through measures such as gathering financial institutions for meetings and probing the bond trading of some small rural lenders. Officials have been seeking to limit risks at some firms, wary of the 2023 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which piled into US Treasuries before a market reversal.

Those measures helped pull yields off record lows but bond buyers returned in recent days amid bets the PBOC will have to cut interest rates further to support growth. The reports implied that China’s efforts of stemming risks in the bond market don’t necessarily contradict with monetary easing.

Chinese bond futures pushed higher in early trading Thursday.

Speculation and illicit activities have emerged during the rapid drop of long-term yields this year, according to Xu. Some small financial institutions rely on bond investments for over 30% of their revenue, with the percentage for some institutions even exceeding 50%, the reports suggested. Some institutions were found lending out bond trading accounts to private hedge funds and manipulating bond prices through cash bond and futures trading.

