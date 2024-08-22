Indonesia Drops Plan to Revise Election Law After Protests

Protesters outside the parliament in Jakarta, on Aug. 22. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s parliament has decided against pursuing a controversial revision of regional election laws following fierce protests across the country that also rattled financial markets.

Lawmakers had proposed changing the law to effectively allow President Joko Widodo’s youngest son to join the gubernatorial race, while reinstating thresholds that could enable alllies of the outgoing leader as well as President-elect Prabowo Subianto to run virtually uncontested in elections in Central Java and Jakarta.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said in a statement posted on Thursday on X that the government has canceled its plan to revise the laws and will abide by the constitutional court’s decision.

The announcement comes after widespread protests across major cities in Southeast Asia’s largest country over concerns that the current Jokowi administration is undermining democracy by undercutting a Constitutional Court ruling earlier this week that maintained age limits and ensured smaller parties can run in regional elections in November.

The court ruling would prevent Jokowi’s youngest son to run as governor or vice-governor due to the age limit.

The political upheaval also rattled markets. The rupiah fell 0.7%, its biggest drop in two months, making it the worst performer among major Asian currencies on Thursday. The benchmark stock index sank 0.9%.

