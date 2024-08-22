Modi Calls for Peace, Diplomacy Ahead of His Visit to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Ukraine on Friday, said he supports peace in the region and reiterated a call for diplomacy to end conflict.

In a speech in Warsaw on Wednesday, Modi told a group of Indians living in the Polish capital that “this is not the era of war.” India is an “advocate of permanent peace in this region” and believes in dialog and diplomacy to resolve conflict, he said.

Modi is expected to depart Warsaw for Kyiv on Thursday night, making his first trip to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country in 2022. The India leader is attempting to balance ties with the West after facing backlash from the US for his high-profile visit to Russia last month to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Modi has agreed to relay messages between Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, although won’t play the role of a formal mediator, Bloomberg News previously reported. That reflects New Delhi’s delicate position, given India’s close political and economic ties with Russia, which supplies India with cheap oil and weapons.

India has “substantive and independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine,” Tanmaya Lal, secretary for the West in India’s Ministry of External Affair, told reporters on Monday in New Delhi. “And these partnerships, they stand on their own. I would like to say that this is not a zero-sum game.”

Modi is expected to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday in his first visit to the country since 1979. He’s also likely to meet with business leaders.

No Indian prime minister has visited Poland and Ukraine since those countries became independent from the Soviet Union. Modi is trying to widen India’s reach to central Europe, which has been a low priority for New Delhi in the past few decades.

India recently posted a defense attache to Warsaw for the first time ever, indicating it wants to diversify its Europe policy beyond its traditional partners such as the UK and Germany. New Delhi views Poland, one of the largest economies in Europe, as possibly supplying India with spare parts for Russia-made weapon systems.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.