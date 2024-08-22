Taiwan Jails Military Personnel on Charges of Spying for China

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s high court convicted eight people, including active-duty and retired military personnel, of collecting state secrets on behalf of China, the official Central News Agency reported, in one of the largest espionage cases in years.

The verdict on Thursday handed down sentences ranging from 1.5 to 13 years in prison. The ruling is eligible for appeal. One person who was previously indicted as part of the same investigation was found innocent, with another suspect still listed as wanted, the report said.

The Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau said in a statement it determined the people were recruited by the Chinese Communist Party to collect secrets including military intelligence. Beijing also used virtual currency to make payments, it added.

Several of the defendants denied all or some of the accusations.

The case exposed what Taiwan describes as Beijing’s efforts to infiltrate the island’s army. Prosecutors earlier accused some of the people on trial of building a spy ring for China and alleged others were paid to film a video saying they would surrender to China’s military, as part of what was seen as Beijing’s psychological warfare.

The US — Taiwan’s biggest military backer — has long been worried about the self-ruled island’s ability to keep tech and other secrets out of Beijing’s hands. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to bring it under control.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry warned in 2022 that China’s spying posed a “serious threat.” Months later, Taiwanese officials detained three active-duty personnel and a retired Air Force officer on suspicion of spying.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday it will continue to conduct strict and confidential probes in the future to root out suspicious activity.

--With assistance from Cindy Wang.

