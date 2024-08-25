China Plans New Digital Economy Development With Green Growth

(Bloomberg) -- China rolled out an action plan for digital development through green initiatives, part of an effort to create fresh growth for the country’s slowing economy.

The roadmap focuses on promoting low-carbon development of digital industries and accelerating the transformation of various sectors through technology, according to new guidelines published by China’s Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission Saturday night.

The government specified the roles of local authorities, industry bodies and businesses in driving the transition toward green growth. Local authorities are encouraged to leverage their resources and create specialized industries to accelerate coordinated digital and green development, according to the plan.

