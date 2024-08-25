Most Thais Want New Cabinet to Prioritize Economic Issues, Survey Shows

Customers gather at a coconut water and ice cream stall at Chatuchak Market during high temperatures in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Southeast Asias second-largest economy has been bracing for hotter-than-normal days due to the El Nino weather pattern thats forecast to last until June. Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s new cabinet should urgently address economic issues because the cost of living has outpaced income growth, according to a recent opinion poll conducted by Suan Dusit University.

About 74% of respondents said economic problems needed to be prioritized, with 46% expecting a cabinet change will enhance government performance, the Dusit poll showed. The university surveyed 1,164 people through Aug. 21-23.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra — the youngest daughter of former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra — recently won a parliamentary vote to become the Southeast Asian nation’s next prime minister. The process to form the 35-member cabinet is not yet complete because some parties haven’t submitted their nominations for the roles, The Nation reported, citing a deputy prime minister.

Thailand’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in five quarters in the three months through June, aided by tourism and exports, but the leadership change and uncertainty over a $14 billion stimulus plan are clouding the outlook.

In a separate poll from the National Institute of Development Administration, 59% of 1,310 respondents said they believed Thaksin will be behind the government’s policy management. The survey was conducted Aug. 20-21.

