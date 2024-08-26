Jefferies Boosts Australian Equities Team with Four Hires

Jefferies headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on September 27. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc has expanded its Australian equities team with a suite of senior hires, the firm announced.

Will Allott has joined the New York-based investment bank as head of Australian equity sales, based in Sydney along with fellow new equity sales hire Aaron Piercy. Nic Thompson has also joined the firm as head of Melbourne equities, according to a post by the firm on LinkedIn on Monday.

The additions will accompany the most senior new joiner Mario Argyrides who has been named head of Australian Equities after departing Goldman Sachs for the firm in April.

A spokeswoman for Jefferies did not immediately respond to requests for further comment on the announcement.

Argyrides had been sole head of Goldman’s equities business following the resignation of former co-head, Ben Clifford. The pair had joined the firm from Macquarie Group Ltd. together in 2017.

