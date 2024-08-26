Ukraine’s Air Force Says Russia Launches Drone, Missile Barrage

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russia launched drone and missile barrages at several cities across the country on Monday including the capital Kyiv, where explosions were heard.

Ukrainian Air Defence says drones and missiles were flying over most Ukrainian regions including Lviv region in the west near the border with Poland. Explosions were also heard in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi according to state news agency Ukrinform and in Vinnytsya according to Suspilne. Local officials also reported explosions in Odesa and Kharkiv.

