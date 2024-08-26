Value-for-Money Fashion Spurs Indian Retail Stock’s 129% Surge

(Bloomberg) -- After outperforming most of the world’s big retail stocks, shares of Trent Ltd. may be poised to rise even further with their addition to India’s benchmark index.

The Tata Group company’s stock has risen 129% this year, ranking it No. 3 on the Bloomberg World Retail Index, on a winning strategy in affordable apparel. The gains may extend after news Friday that Trent will be included in India’s benchmark NSE Nifty 50 gauge next month.

The stock has ridden investor enthusiasm over the company’s value-for-money Zudio brand. Trent’s sales surged 56% in the latest quarter, surpassing rivals such as Avenue Supermarts Ltd. and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd., even as extreme heatwaves and recent national elections suppressed consumption in India.

“Trent’s operating metrics have been superior to peers, especially during the recent quarters when market conditions have been subdued,” said Sreeram Ramdas, a vice president with New Delhi-based Green Portfolio Pvt, which manages $110 million of equity assets. “Zudio has been able to attract customers to its stores.”

Inclusion in the Nifty 50 may spur an inflow of $500 million into Trent’s stock owing to purchases by passive funds that track the index, according to Abhilash Pagaria, who heads alternative & quantitative research at Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. Trent’s market value is approaching $30 billion.

The stock’s sharp gains have made some analysts turn cautious, with at least three brokerages cutting their recommendations following earnings earlier this month. Dolat Capital Market Pvt analyst Himanshu Shah cited the “steep stock price run-up” for a downgrade, while he expects increased competition to be a key risk for Trent as rivals try to replicate its successful business model.

Beyond Zudio, the Mumbai-based company’s retail apparel brands include Westside and Utsa. It also has a local joint venture with Zara owner Inditex SA and runs supermarket chain Star Bazaar in partnership with Tesco Plc.

