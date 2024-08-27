Australia Caps Foreign Student Intake in Bid to Curb Migration

(Bloomberg) -- Australia will limit the number of international students allowed to study in the country to 270,000 in 2025 in an effort to ease pressures on housing and infrastructure from elevated immigration.

Under the new policy, the government will impose a “national planning level” for all international student commencements in 2025, limited to 145,000 in universities and 95,000 for the skills training sector, Education Minister Jason Clare said in a statement on Tuesday. For other universities and non-university providers, commencements will be around 30,000.

Clare has been consulting for months over plans to impose caps on foreign students, part of a broader push to crack down on high post-Covid migration numbers that are proving politically damaging for the center-left government.

However the university sector has repeatedly warned that any moves to limit foreign students could damage Australia’s lucrative tertiary education industry. Universities Australia Chief Executive Officer Luke Sheehy told a Senate committee in early August that it could lead to 14,000 job losses in the sector and cost the economy as much as A$4.3 billion ($2.8 billion).

International students contributed A$48 billion to the Australian economy in 2023, making it the country’s top services export.

