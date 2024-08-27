China slams Canada over decision to introduce electric vehicle tariffs

Flavio Volpe, president of Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, Appointee, Order of Canada, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss outlook for Canada's EV and auto parts sectors.

HALIFAX — China is slamming Canada’s decision to impose a 100 per cent import tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, promising there will be retaliation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the move at the federal cabinet retreat in Halifax on Monday, four months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced similar plans.

The U.S. EV tariff was set to take effect on Aug. 1 but has been delayed until at least September, while Canada’s will kick in Oct. 1.

Lin Jian, a spokesman for China’s foreign minister, says Canada’s decision “ignores facts” and is against world trade rules.

Canada argues that China is unfairly subsidizing its EV industry and overproducing, undercutting competitors’ prices and trying to sabotage Canada’s industry.

Jian rejects that claim, insisting China’s industry is booming because of innovation and “full market competition.”

