China’s Industrial Profits Climb Even as Warning Signs Flash

The GCL Technology production plant in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. GCL Technology is the worlds second-largest maker of polysilicon, a key material to make solar panels.

(Bloomberg) -- Profits at China’s industrial companies rose in July, though weak domestic demand is calling into question whether their resilience can last.

Industrial profits at large Chinese companies expanded 4.1% on year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement Tuesday, after a 3.6% gain the previous month.

For the first seven months of the year, profit increased 3.6% to 4.099 trillion yuan ($575 billion). Bloomberg Economics had forecast profit growth would come in at 3.5%, maintaining its first-half pace.

The earnings haul is a key gauge of the financial health of factories, mines and utilities across China that can affect their investment decisions in the months to come.

Though China’s export growth unexpectedly slowed in July, overseas orders have underpinned a recovery in industrial profits this year, even as trade disputes and new tariffs emerge as a threat to manufacturer profits. A low comparison base in the first few months of 2023 also helped.

In the absence of stronger stimulus measures from the government, Beijing’s push for technology innovation and manufacturing competitiveness will go a long way toward dictating the outlook for industry, alongside an official program to encourage companies to buy new equipment.

Headwinds are growing, though, as demand in China stays stubbornly weak, squeezing the profit margins of companies and worsening the challenge of overcapacity in some industries.

