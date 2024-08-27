University of Florida to Keep Paying Former President Sasse $1 Million a Year

(Bloomberg) -- Former Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse will continue to receive a $1 million annual salary from the University of Florida after stepping down as the university’s president in July.

Sasse will serve as president emeritus, professor and external adviser to the chairman of the school’s board of trustees and be provided with health and other benefits until 2028, according to a contract addendum dated July 18. He will provide “services as the Chair of the Board reasonably requests from time to time,” the document said.

The agreement is valid until he accepts a full-time position elsewhere. Sasse, 52, became UF’s president in 2022, earning a base salary of $1 million, but resigned last month after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy.

The University of Florida didn’t immediately respond to requests for more information about Sasse’s role. The news of the compensation arrangement was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times on Monday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made culture wars in education a cornerstone of his time in office. Sasse, a former Republican lawmaker, eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion jobs at UF.

Sasse’s predecessor, Kent Fuchs, was named interim president of the university effective Aug. 1.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.