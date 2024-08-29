Pernod Says US, China Sales Will Remain Soft This Quarter

Bottles of Absolut Vodka for sale at a duty free store at the SAT-1 terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Thailand agreed to waive visa requirements for travelers from China and Kazakhstan for five months starting Sept. 25 as the tourism-reliant nation turns to the travel industry to prop up Southeast Asias second-largest economy.

(Bloomberg) -- Pernod Ricard SA, whose brands include Absolut Vodka and Martell Cognac, said sales would remain soft this quarter as destocking in the US and weak consumer spending in China curb demand.

The French spirits maker reported organic sales grew 3% in its fiscal fourth quarter to €2.66 billion ($2.96 billion), slightly below analyst estimates, as US retailers continued to run through inventories of stock.

Pernod and other premium spirits makers have been grappling with sluggish demand in China and the US after the pandemic-era boom fizzled — a slowdown that has dragged on longer than some producers anticipated. Diageo Plc, maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Captain Morgan spiced rum, disappointed investors last month when it said the challenging conditions looked set to persist for now.

Pernod maintained its medium term financial outlook of between 4% and 7% top line growth, aiming for the upper end of the range, it said. It has a target for organic operating leverage of 50 to 60bps.

For its full financial year, Pernod said organic net sales fell about 1%, with the US dropping 9%. A continued high interest rate environment and further adjustments in store inventories were expected in the coming months, leading to a further decline in the first quarter of its fiscal year.

China, where sales fell 10% during the past financial year, is expected to drop again in the coming months, as it laps stronger consumer sentiment from the same time last year.

Pernod and other cognac makers have also been suffering from an anti-dumping probe in region. Chinese authorities began the investigation after the European Union began looking into electric vehicle subsidies.

