Philippines Plans to Buy 40 Jets as China Spat Reaches Airspace

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines plans to buy 40 new multirole fighter jets to boost its military capability, its defense chief said Thursday, amid recent hostilities with China in the airspace.

“We have decided that acquisitions shall be for capabilities that can make a real difference,” Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told a congressional hearing on his agency’s proposed 2025 budget. To have credible defense provisions, “the minimum for us will be 36 aircraft,” equivalent to a squadron-and-a-half, plus four in reserve, he said.

Manila is seeking to bolster its air force as tensions with Beijing reach the airspace above the disputed South China Sea. Earlier this year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved a military modernization plan which will allow the government to spend $35 billion in 10 years, focused on strengthening external defense.

Teodoro also said during the hearing that the government will seek legislation “to creatively” finance the acquisitions because the existing law limits external loans for any defense acquisition to $300 million.

“The banking system with a lot of liquidity right now certainly should really pitch in,” he said. “Any addition to our credible deterrent posture would reduce country risk and will invite more foreign direct investments.”

