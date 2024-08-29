Top US Official to Hold Rare Meeting With China Army General

(Bloomberg) -- Senior White House official Jake Sullivan will sit down for rare talks with a top Chinese general breaking another logjam in bilateral ties, as both superpowers try to prevent regional spats spiraling into a conflict.

Sullivan on Thursday will become the first US national security advisor in eight years to meet the vice chairman of China’s top military body, which is helmed by President Xi Jinping and oversees the world’s largest army by active personnel.

The meeting in Beijing with General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and a long-time associate of Xi, marks the highest level public exchange between a Biden administration official and the People’s Liberation Army.

The latest breakthrough in dialogue comes at a time of rising military tensions between Beijing and America’s Asia-Pacific partners. Xi’s territorial claims over the self-ruled island of Taiwan and in the South China Sea have provoked sharp criticism from Washington, which Beijing accuses of meddling in its affairs.

A Chinese military aircraft breached Japanese airspace for the first time on Monday, escalating already frayed relations with another key American partner, after recent clashes between ships from China and the Philippines — which has a defense treaty with the US.

President Joe Biden and Xi pledged to repair military exchanges at a summit in San Francisco last November, after ties were abruptly cut following the August 2022 visit of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. But exactly who American officials should meet with has become a sticking point.

While US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made requests in recent years to talk with China’s top military brass, Beijing had instead put forward its defense minister — a diplomat with no meaningful influence over military operations.

Sullivan’s meeting with Zhang marks a return to precedent. In 2016, then US National Security Advisor Susan Rice met CMC vice chairman Fan Changlong in Beijing, while then American Defense Secretary Jim Mattis sat down with General Xu Qiliang — who at the time held the same CMC ranking — two years later.

Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday agreed both sides would soon hold a theater commander call. The US has been trying to establish communication channels between its Indo-Pacific Command and China’s Eastern and Southern Theater Commands, which conduct operations around Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

Xi’s Old Friend

Zhang, 74, has been vice chairman of the CMC since 2017 and is now the oldest member of the 24-member Politburo after Xi dismantled retirement norms at a party reshuffle in 2022, where he installed a coterie of loyalists and consolidated power.

Keeping on the senior general was seen as a push for some level of continuity for the PLA, as military tensions rose with the US over Taiwan, which Beijing views as a breakaway province to be claimed someday, by force if necessary.

Zhang stands out as one of China’s few senior military officials with combat experience, having fought against Vietnam decades ago. He is also a family friend of Xi, after their fathers worked together in northwestern China during the civil war.

Zhang previously worked as the director of the General Armaments Department when the now-graced former Defense Minister Li Shangfu was his deputy. Li was ousted from the ruling Communist Party in June on allegations of bribery, while several military officials connected to the equipment procurement unit have also fallen from grace.

Sullivan, who is on his first — and likely last — trip to Beijing in his current role, could also meet with Xi before departing the world’s No. 2 economy. During the Obama administration, the Chinese leader sat down with the White House’s top security aide every year between 2013 and 2016.

--With assistance from Jing Li.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.