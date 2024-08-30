China’s ICBC Plans First Interim Dividend as Profit Falls

(Bloomberg) -- Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. announced its first ever interim dividend even as the nation’s largest bank battles falling profits and record low margins.

ICBC will pay 1.434 yuan ($0.20) per 10 shares in interim dividends, according to a Friday filing. Net income for the first half fell 1.9% to 170.5 billion yuan. Rival Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. also said it would make an interim payout as profit rose 2%, according to a separate filing.

China’s banks have been put under pressure by regulators to boost investor returns amid flagging markets. At the same time, they are being called on to support the struggling economy with cheap loans which has driven margins to record low levels.

Earlier this week, smaller peers Bank of Communications Co. and Bank of China Ltd. both reported a mild drop in January-June profits while announcing their first interim dividends in years.

