Hong Kong’s New World Sees Up to $2.6 Billion Loss on Writedown

(Bloomberg) -- New World Development Co., Hong Kong’s most indebted major property developer, expects to post a loss of as much as HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion) this year after writing down assets following an extended real estate slump.

The company will record a loss of HK$19 billion to HK$20 billion for the financial year ended in June, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange Friday night. The firm cited asset impairment, losses on investments and higher interest rates for the loss.

The developer, controlled by the family of billionaire Henry Cheng, has been under scrutiny in recent years due to its high debt levels. Concerns over its financial struggles and overall pessimism on the property market have weighed on the shares, which have been among the worst performers for real estate companies in the city.

Hong Kong’s real estate market is in a prolonged downturn amid expensive borrowing costs and a sluggish economy. Home prices are at the lowest in eight years, putting pressure on developers like New World. Record-high vacancy rates in the office market meanwhile continue to suppress rental income.

