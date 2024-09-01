Netanyahu Sent Aide to Moscow Seeking Progress On Gaza Hostages

(Bloomberg) -- Israel sought Russia’s help in making progress on a deal to free hostages from Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, as efforts spearheaded by the US, Qatar and Egypt to secure a truce with Hamas advance slowly.

Netanyahu’s military secretary returned on Sunday morning from Moscow, where he discussed the hostages with his hosts, according to a statement. The government of Vladimir Putin has been in contact with Hamas over the fate of hostages who hold Russian citizenship.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.