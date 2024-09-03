China School Bus Ramming Kills at Least 11 Students, Parents

(Bloomberg) -- A school bus in eastern China crashed into a group of students and parents on Tuesday morning, killing at least 11 and injuring 24.

Five students and six parents died in the incident in Shandong province after the vehicle “lost control,” China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported. Police detained the driver and are investigating the case, CCTV said.

The event was the top trending item on China’s X-like social platform Weibo, with the topic viewed by more than 78 million users. Most people expressed sympathy and shock. “This is just the second day of the new school semester,” one user wrote. “How heartbreaking the parents must be.”

A blurred video circulating on the website shows more than a dozen people lying on the ground in the apparent aftermath of the incident, with wailing adults sitting by motionless bodies near a bus.

--With assistance from Twinnie Siu.

