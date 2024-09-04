Yale University Sees Drop in Share of Asian-American Freshmen

The Yale University campus in New Haven, Connecticut, US, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Campuses across the US have been grappling with pro-Palestinian protests and counter demonstrations since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

(Bloomberg) -- The share of Asian-American freshmen at Yale University declined, while Black students held steady at 14% in the first school year after the US Supreme Court said race could no longer be used in making admissions decisions.

The incoming class also shows a growing diversity in income, according to data released Wednesday by the Ivy League university. A quarter are lower-income students receiving Pell Grants, up from 22%, and 58% are getting need-based financial aid, up from 55%. Twenty students are US military veterans.

“I am especially excited that the Class of 2028 includes the greatest representation of first-generation and low-income students on record, and that Yale College now enrolls more veterans than it has in many decades,” Jeremiah Quinlan, Yale’s dean of undergraduate admissions and financial aid, said in a statement.

The new students this fall semester are the first to be accepted following the high court ruling in June 2023, which added to a host of challenges for universities, including how to promote diversity while juggling the ban on race-based admissions. Several elite colleges, including Yale and Harvard University, said earlier this year they would return to requiring standardized testing for high school seniors, which may also have an effect on diversity.

The latest Yale data shows the percentage of freshman Asian-American students dropped to 24% from 30%. The share of White students increased to 46% from 42%, and Hispanic and Latino students rose slightly to 19%. A majority of the incoming class, 54%, are US citizens or permanent residents who identify as a member of a minority racial or ethnic group.

Students for Fair Admissions, the group that brought the Supreme Court case against Harvard and the University of North Carolina that led to the ruling against affirmative action, had argued that the schools penalized Asian-Americans during the admissions process.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which brought testing back sooner than other universities, said last month that the share of Black students plummeted to 5% from an average of 13% in recent years, while Asian American students rose to 47% from 41%.

Yale’s admissions office made several changes to its selection process after the high court ruling. Application reviewers didn’t have access to self-identified race and/or ethnicity data for applicants, and admissions officers involved in selection didn’t have access to aggregate data on the racial or ethnic composition of the pool of applicants or admitted students, the school said.

Yale last year also participated in a program to recruit more rural students to the New Haven, Connecticut-based school.

