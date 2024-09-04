Yen Climbs 1% Versus Dollar as US Data Supports Bets on Fed Cuts

Sheets of newly-designed Japanese 10,000 yen banknotes, with three-dimensional holographic technology to prevent forgery, move through a machine at the National Printing Bureau Tokyo plant in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Persistent weakness in the yen is raising concerns about the potential for a resurgence in cost-push inflation, likely weighing on private consumption.

(Bloomberg) -- The yen surged more than 1% against the dollar at one point Wednesday as fresh signs of a cooling US labor market bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates more aggressively in the coming months.

The Japanese currency reached 144 per dollar, the strongest in a week, before paring the advance. The move brings the yen’s gains over the last two days to almost 2%, and came after a key segment of the US yield curve — the spread between 10- and two-year notes - disinverted for only the second time since 2022 as Fed easing bets gained steam.

Treasury yields tumbled across the curve Wednesday, led by policy-sensitive shorter maturities, after a report showed that US jobs openings in July were the lowest since the beginning of 2021. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar saw its largest intraday drop in more than a week.

Also aiding the yen, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Tuesday affirmed that the central bank will keep raising borrowing costs should the economy and prices perform as policymakers expect.

“The market is trading more traditional risk-off this week,” said Skylar Montgomery Koning, a foreign-exchange strategist at Barclays in New York. “That has seen safe-haven currencies rally, with the yen favored given the expected divergence between the Bank of Japan and developed-markets policy.”

