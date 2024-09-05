French Markets Find Some Relief in Barnier’s Appointment as PM

(Bloomberg) -- The appointment of Michel Barnier as France’s prime minister spurred relief in the nation’s assets, with investors hopeful that politicians will now turn their focus to the upcoming budget.

French stocks pared some losses, with the CAC 40 index down 0.5% after falling as much as 0.8% earlier in the session. In the bond market, French notes outperformed German equivalents, tightening the yield spread between 10-year debt slightly to below 70 basis points for the first time since July.

Investors seem relieved that the long wait for a nomination from President Emmanuel Macron is over, but they remain wary over whether the new government can tackle large deficits. Barnier is the EU’s former Brexit negotiator and has largely avoided the bickering of front-line politics in recent months.

“The fact that there is an appointment means they at least now have a chance of putting a budget together,” said Gareth Hill, portfolio manager at Royal London Asset Management. “However, the big question is how long he will last and to what extent a stable government can be formed.”

Here’s what investors and analysts are saying:

Christoph Rieger, Commerzbank’s head of rates strategy:

“Markets will probably be relieved by prospects that France could finally find a new government after all. But not having seen or heard much of Barnier since Brexit we will wait to see what he stands for, and if he can survive no confidence votes without major concessions to the left”

Benjamin Melman, global chief investment officer at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management:

“The real issue in France is public spending going out of control and the new prime minister’s ability to tackle this. Markets are somewhat reassured to get a new Prime Minister from the mainstream but this doesn’t solve the key issue. One could say it’s a non event as it won’t by itself reduce the discount on French equities.”

Pooja Kumra, head European rates strategist at the Toronto Dominion Bank:

“Markets are generally happy with a neutral centrist figure like Barnier”

“But the problem to passing legislation, and the budget rules still will remain a pain given the tri-party composition of the government. This means that it is hard to see the spread between OATs and bunds compressing beyond 60 basis points”

Valentin Marinov, Credit Agricole’s head of G10 FX research and strategy:

“I guess some uncertainty would linger especially with regard to how much support the Barnier caretaker government and its future budget proposal would garner in the National Assembly. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if any party would launch a no-confidence motion”

“All that said, what the latest developments could result to would be to relegate the political drama in France to more of a secondary EUR-driver in the eyes of FX investors. EUR/USD thus would continue to follow closely the EUR-USD short term rate differential”

Gilles Guibout, a Paris-based portfolio manager at Axa IM:

“Barnier, that’s a name which is likely to reassure markets in the short term but this doesn’t solve the underlying issue”

“In itself, this does not constitute a reason to buy or to sell anything”

“In order to be reassured, one would need a satisfying vote on the budget”

Alex Everett, investment manager at Abrdn Investment Management Ltd.:

“To me, this seems a sticking plaster appointment which doesn’t resolve France’s long term fiscal issues. Macron has appointed a ‘safe’ and experienced pair of hands to keep the wheels of government spinning, and importantly someone who is at least loosely on side with Macron’s agenda”

“Barnier has a major challenge ahead. He must find sufficient consensus to get a budget through which reduces the French debt-load while encouraging future growth. The stakes are high, and risk of failure is similarly high given the scope for political challenges. To that end, we would oppose any short-term OAT-Bund tightening, and are comfortable remaining short France on spread.”

--With assistance from Julien Ponthus and Alice Gledhill.

