Seven & I to Tell Couche-Tard Its Offer Price is Insufficient

Customers inside a 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., in Kobe, Japan, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. had made a preliminary non-binding proposal to buy Seven & i, which operates more than 85,000 stores across the globe, and the deal would be the biggest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company.

(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co. plans to tell Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. that its offer price for the Japanese convenience store operator is insufficient and that competition law concerns remain.

The company’s board will send a letter to Couche-Tard on Friday Japan time outlining its response to the deal following a review of the proposal by a committee of independent outside directors, according to people familiar with the matter who were unauthorized to speak publicly.

Seven & i will tell the Canadian company that its bid does not reflect the value of its business and growth strategy. The Japanese chain will also raise concerns about breaching US antitrust laws.

A Seven & i spokesperson said it was not the source of the information. Couche-Tard didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by Bloomberg News. The news was first reported by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper.

Couche-Tard launched a takeover approach for the parent company of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in August. The proceedings are being closely watched at home and abroad as a test of new government guidelines on mergers and acquisitions instructing companies to seriously consider takeover offers.

A deal between the two companies could create a global convenience store behemoth with more than 100,000 stores. That could invite scrutiny from US competition authorities. Another potential obstruction for the takeover is that the Japanese government can block the deal or ask for changes in the terms, because of the fact that Seven & i is on a list of companies considered important for national security.

Previously, an attempt to acquire such a well-known and large Japanese business at such scale would have been dismissed as unlikely, given the protectionist tendencies of the government and corporate boards prioritizing stability over shareholder value. But new corporate guidelines have been issued, aimed at injecting more vigor into corporate Japan through improved governance and protections for investors.

Couche-Tard’s buyout offer came as the Japanese retail conglomerate has been under pressure from activist shareholder ValueAct Capital Management LP to sharpen its focus to 7-Eleven’s operations, and pivot away from its supermarket and department store businesses. The group also pushed unsuccessfully to oust Chief Executive Officer Ryuichi Isaka.

In response, Seven & i has taken restructuring measures and initiated a buyback.

--With assistance from Shoko Oda.

(Updates with details throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.