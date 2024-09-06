Forint Pressured as Hungary Grapples With Growth, Budget Woes

(Bloomberg) -- The Hungarian forint came under renewed selling pressure as the country’s economic performance deteriorated according to a broad array of measures, complicating the increasingly urgent task of cleaning up its budget.

The currency weakened 0.4% by 1:46 p.m. in Budapest, heading for the worst weekly decline in a month and trailing most emerging-market currencies globally. The forint has been underperforming in much of 2024 amid recurring tension over economic stimulus and monetary policy.

Adding to negative signs for the economy, data showed on Friday that industrial production shrank more than expected in July as the vehicle sector championed by the government underperformed once again. That compounded negative signals from other indicators, including investment and retail sales, in the past few days.

The forint started weakening late on Thursday, after Bloomberg reported that Prime Minister Viktor Orban was set to rip up his budget-consolidation promises to unleash more spending before elections in 2026. The currency extended losses after Friday’s economic data.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga acknowledged on Friday the difficulties of stimulating growth and consolidating the budget at the same time.

Varga said the government won’t embark on a wave of spending but will focus on “targeted and limited” economic incentives, Portfolio news website reported. In a separate statement, the Finance Ministry said Hungary would stick to a path of deficit cuts and debt reduction and would take additional steps if needed to meet those goals.

Despite Varga’s denial of budget loosening, “such a scenario casts doubt on Hungary’s future fiscal stance,” analysts at Erste Bank said in a note.

At the same time, Varga also acknowledged that the industrial and agricultural sectors were in decline, partly offset by services. Wage hikes and restarting state investment — delayed by this year’s spending cuts — are expected to “slightly” worsen the primary budget balance, which excludes interest payments, according to the minister.

Underscoring the complicated economic picture, central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, himself a former Orban ally, decried the government’s budget policy at the same conference on Thursday.

He accused the cabinet of being stuck in a cycle of fiscal revisions and of aggravating inflation. Balazs Orban, a close associate of the premier, though no relation, dismissed Matolcsy’s remarks as being driven by “personal” grievances.

--With assistance from Peter Laca and Zoltan Simon.

