Starmer Visits Ireland for Reset After Years of Brexit Strains

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, departs to attend the weekly questions and answers session in parliament in London, UK, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. The Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people in 2017 was a result of a catalogue of failures by government and the construction industry, according to a long-awaited final report from the public inquiry into the tragedy.

(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s visit to Ireland on Saturday, the first by a UK prime minister in five years, comes amid efforts toward a reset with Dublin after damage caused during tense Brexit negotiations under the previous Conservative government.

The trip is part of Starmer’s drive to rekindle relations with several European neighbors following years of soured relations over the post-Brexit settlement, including the Irish border issue.

Starmer also met with German and French leaders Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron in recent weeks, but the relationship with Ireland is considered particularly special as the two nations share close cultural links and a mutual interest in Northern Ireland.

Along with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, Starmer is meeting business representatives, including from AIB Group Plc and Associated British Food’s Primark, before heading to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium to watch Ireland and England go head-to-head in their first non-friendly football match to be played in Ireland in over three decades.

Harris was the first international leader hosted by Starmer in the UK after Labour’s landslide election victory in July. Both are co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark treaty that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland dubbed “the Troubles,” which was in part achieved by Labour’s former leader Tony Blair.

“Our relationship has never reached its full potential, but I want to change that,” Starmer said in a statement Saturday. “We have a clear opportunity to go further and faster to make sure our partnership is fully delivering on behalf of the British and Irish people – driving growth and prosperity in both our countries.”

Ireland is one of the UK’s top trading partners, with the relationship worth €100 billion ($111 billion) a year. The two leaders will likely also discuss key issues facing Northern Ireland, such as rebuilding Casement Park, a derelict sports stadium in Belfast, ahead of the Euro 2028 football competition at an estimated cost of £300 million, despite some political opposition in the region.

Replacing the controversial Legacy Act brought in under the previous administration will likely be on the agenda as well. The bill, which effectively gives an amnesty to those who killed during the conflict, is something Hilary Benn, the new UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, is planning to repeal - although it’s not entirely clear what will replace it.

Most politicians in Northern Ireland disagree with the legislation and it’s been a major sticking point with the Irish government, which brought a legal challenge to the measure to the European Court of Human Rights.

“While achieving full consensus on legacy issues may simply not be possible,” Benn said in remarks prepared for delivery at the annual British-Irish Association Conference in Oxfordshire on Saturday, “I ask everyone to acknowledge that this is a government with a new approach, and we need a spirit of compromise.”

