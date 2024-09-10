China Property Shares Plunge After Removal From Stock Connect

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of some Chinese developers dropped in Hong Kong after they were made inaccessible to investors in the mainland, marking another setback for the beleaguered sector.

Shimao Group Holdings Ltd.’s stock shed as much as 30% on Tuesday, the most in more than a year, after it was scrapped from the Stock Connect program that links the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses to the Hong Kong exchange. CIFI Holdings Group Co. and Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. each sank more than 20%, while a Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Chinese developers declined as much as 5.3% to the lowest since April.

The removals are the latest blow to China’s real estate stocks amid an ongoing property downturn. The country’s residential housing slump deepened in August despite government efforts to support the market, while shrinking sales from developers such as Country Garden Holdings Co. have also weighed on sentiment.

Real estate firms’ “struggles with debt restructuring and structural challenges for the sector hampering a sales turnaround suggest the risks that the removal from the Stock Connect could be once and for all,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares rose in Hong Kong after it was added to the Stock Connect program. Chinese investors also purchased HK$4.2 billion ($539 million) worth of Hong Kong stocks less than an hour into trading.

