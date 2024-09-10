China’s Exports Beat Estimates in Rare Bright Spot for Economy

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports unexpectedly picked up in August, providing a rare boost for an economy weighed down by deflationary pressures, though this has stoked tensions with trade partners.

Exports rose 8.7% in dollar terms from a year earlier, while imports expanded just 0.5%, the customs administration said Tuesday. Economists had forecast that exports would rise by 6.6%, while imports would climb 2.5%.

That left a trade surplus of $91 billion for the month.

The continued expansion of exports will provide a boost for the economy, although Chinese companies are having to cut prices to secure sales, with the volume of shipments rising faster than the value in recent months. Data out Monday showed that producer prices continued to fall, with prices of manufactured goods dropping 2.7% in August from a year earlier.

That rising tide of cheaper Chinese goods is making more and more nations nervous. Some have already imposed tariffs on electric cars, steel and other goods.

Also Monday, new data showed that core inflation cooled to the weakest in more than three years, prompting calls for greater efforts to boost household spending amid weak consumer demand.

