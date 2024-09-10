US, Allies Sanction Iran for Sending Russia Ballistic Missiles

Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, left, and David Lammy, UK foreign secretary, during a news conference in London, UK, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Blinken said Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran to aid its war in Ukraine, defying months of warnings by the US and its allies to Tehran not to transfer the weapons. Photographer: Neil Hall/EPA/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US and allies will impose new sanctions on Iranian and Russian entities after accusing Tehran of providing Moscow with ballistic missiles to back its war against Ukraine.

The UK Foreign Office said Tuesday it was coordinating with the US to punish officials and organizations from both countries, and was moving to cut all direct flights between the UK and Iran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at a press conference in London alongside his UK counterpart David Lammy, said the US plans to detail its sanctions package later Tuesday, including new measures against state-owned Iran Air.

France, Germany and the UK on Tuesday also issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s move as a “direct threat to European security.” France and Germany also said they aimed to cancel air services agreements with Iran.

Iran has denied it sent any weapons to Russia, calling the accusation political driven and “baseless.”

The alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia marks a deeper commitment by Tehran to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which it has already supported with hundreds of drones since the February 2022 invasion.

The transfer of the weapons came after months of warnings against the move by US and European officials. The sanctions announced by the UK were also imposed on five Russian cargo ships used to transport military supplies from Iran to Russia.

Moscow would likely use the Fath-360 missiles on Ukrainian territory “within weeks,” Blinken said.

The US and its allies in Europe have poured billions of dollars worth of weapons into Ukraine, including F-16 fighter jets and Abrams tanks, as well as artillery shells and air defense systems to repel Putin’s invasion.

They’ve also showered Russian and Iranian government agencies, companies and individuals with an unprecedented array of sanctions since the war started, although there’s little sign those measures have hastened its end. The US has also targeted Chinese entities that it says has provided components for drones or helped Russia evade sanctions.

--With assistance from Alberto Nardelli, Natalia Drozdiak and Jenny Leonard.

