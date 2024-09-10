Vietnam Capital, Electronics Hub Face Flood Risk in Yagi’s Wake

(Bloomberg) -- Flooding triggered by Super Typhoon Yagi that claimed the lives of scores of people in Vietnam is threatening the nation’s northern regions that include its electronics hub and capital of Hanoi.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warns of more flash floods and landslides in northern provinces caused by continuing heavy rain through Tuesday, according to a posting on the government’s website. Local media reported 68 people in north Vietnam have died or gone missing due to the typhoon.

The Hanoi People’s Committee warned of flooding rivers and streets, according to news website VnExpress. In nearby Thai Nguyen province, where Apple Inc. suppliers and Samsung Electronics Co. operate factories, 2,000 people have been evacuated, it said.

Yagi, which made landfall in northern Vietnam Saturday, created a swath of destruction before weakening to a tropical storm. It wiped out over 120,000 hectares of rice and other crops, VnExpress reported. Some 5,000 fruit trees in the provinces of Thai Binh, Hung Yen and the port city of Haiphong were also destroyed, it said. About 17,000 trees in Hanoi alone were uprooted or damaged.

The People’s Committee in the northern province of Lao Cai bordering China declared a state of emergency after 16 people died as a result of the storm. At least 15 others are injured, while 12 people remain unaccounted for.

Flooding in the Thao River in the mountainous province of Lao Cai could exceed historic flood levels, according to local media. Other waterways, including Hanoi’s Red River, are expected to rise in the next 12 hours.

At least 10 people are missing after their vehicles plunged into the Red River with the collapse of a bridge in Phu Tho Province Monday morning, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

