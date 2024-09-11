BOJ Board Member Signals Rate Hike Still in Play, Boosts Yen

A Japanese national flag flies outside the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 27, 2021. The Bank of Japan will release its quarterly Tankan business sentiment survey on Oct. 1. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan will continue to adjust policy going forward provided the economy performs in line with its projections, BOJ Board Member Junko Nakagawa said, in comments that bumped the yen to its highest level against the dollar since January.

“I think that the degree of monetary easing will be adjusted if the outlook for Japan’s economy and inflation is realized,” Nakagawa said Wednesday in a speech to local business leaders in Akita, northern Japan. “The current level of real rates is extremely low.”

The yen gained to its strongest level against the dollar since Jan. 2 after the remarks, briefly hitting the 141.51 mark. Stocks extended declines as Nakagawa spoke, before trimming some of the losses.

While most BOJ watchers expect the central bank to hold interest rates steady at its meeting next week, Nakagawa’s comments serve as a reminder that rate hikes are still in the pipeline should the economy and prices continue in line with forecasts.

Nakagawa was speaking after revised figures earlier this week confirmed that the economy rebounded with the help of gains in domestic demand in the second quarter. That result is seen keeping the central bank on track to adjust policy settings that remain ultra-easy by global standards even after two rate hikes this year.

BOJ officials see little need to raise the benchmark rate this month, as they’re still monitoring lingering volatility in financial markets and the impact of the July hike, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier.

Most economists expect the BOJ to wait until December or January before making its next move.

Nakagawa noted it’s important to assess whether market moves following the bank’s July 31 hike will affect the outlook and certainty for achieving 2% inflation target. By pointing that out, Nakagawa indicated there is no need to rush ahead with another hike.

Nakagawa’s remarks on the low level of real rates suggest she thinks there is room for a series of rate hikes. The BOJ’s borrowing costs are set at 0.25%, the lowest among its major peers.

Speaking about risks, Nakagawa placed upside inflation risks at the top of the central bank’s watch list as price setting behavior among companies may become more active if import prices rise again or labor shortages trigger an upside surprise for wage growth.

“The first risk I want to mention is upside inflation risk,” she said. “There is a chance that wage growth will deviate upward from our scenario due to a tight labor market so we need to see if wages and inflation exceed our price stability target.”

Nakagawa, a former CEO of Nomura Asset Management, has supported every board decision since joining it in June 2021.

(Adds more details from speech)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.