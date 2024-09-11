Evergrande Founder’s Ex-Wife Gets $26,000 a Month After Asset Freeze

Hui Ka Yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, pauses during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Evergrande reported core profit for the full year that beat the highest analyst estimate. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A UK court allowed the ex-wife of China Evergrande Group founder Hui Ka Yan to spend as much as £20,000 ($26,187) a month after freezing her assets in a case brought by the developer’s liquidators.

The move is part of efforts aimed at recovering about HK$2.8 billion ($359 million). The money was paid to Ding Yu Mei through two of her wholly-owned corporate vehicles as dividends between 2018 and 2020. Ding was allowed the monthly living expenses and to pay legal fees of as much as £350,000 in August, according to court documents.

She held a 5.99% stake in Evergrande, according to filings last year. Ding has over $4 million in her UK bank account, according to a court document dated Aug. 29, and lives in a luxury London apartment that’s part of Thames City, a project developed by CC Land Holdings Ltd., chaired by Hui’s long-timed friend Cheung Chung Kiu.

The lawsuit is part of wider efforts to recover $6 billion in dividends and remuneration from the founder, his ex-wife, former chief executive officer Xia Haijun and former chief financial officer Pan Darong. A Hong Kong court earlier this year ordered Evergrande’s winding-up, kickstarting one of China’s biggest liquidation cases.

Lawyers for Ding declined to comment while lawyers for Evergrande’s liquidator didn’t return messages seeking comment.

--With assistance from Lulu Yilun Chen and Patrick Winters.

