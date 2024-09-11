Home-Improvement Chain Mr DIY’s Indonesian Unit Is Said to Eye IPO in Late 2024

Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Sudirman Central Business District in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Indonesian stocks jumped in early trading as traders bet on policy continuity after Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in Wednesdays presidential vote. Photographer: Muhammad Fadli/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian home-improvement retailer Mr DIY Group (M) Bhd. is considering listing its Indonesian unit in Jakarta as soon as this year or early 2025, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr DIY is working with banks on an initial public offering plan, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. It could seek to raise as much as $300 million, two of the people said, which would give a welcome boost to Indonesia’s lackluster IPO market.

Deliberations are ongoing, including on details such as size, the people said.

Representatives for Mr DIY didn’t respond to a request for comment.

IPO proceeds in Indonesia this year have dropped 90% from the same period in 2023 to $317 million, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Mr DIY aims to use the proceeds from the offering to expand its business, the people said. Mr DIY has 800 stores in Indonesia after entering the market in 2017, according to its website. It has about 3,500 stores around Southeast Asia.

The company, which raised $363 million in a Malaysia IPO in 2020, also plans to list its Thai unit in Bangkok, according to a filing last week.

--With assistance from Ram Anand.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.