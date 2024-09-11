Jaguar Owner Tata Motors Drops as UBS Sees Risks from Discounts

(Bloomberg) -- Tata Motors Ltd.’s shares are set for their longest losing streak in 16 years as UBS Group AG said rising discounts would hurt the earnings of the British maker of luxury SUVs.

The Indian company’s shares fell as much as 5.9% on Wednesday in a ninth day of declines, the longest run of losses since October 2008. The stock is the worst performer on the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The plunge came as UBS warned Jaguar-Land Rover orderbook is weak and fresh bookings lag behind supply. The weakness in Jaguar business, which largely derives its revenue outside of India, will add to headwinds facing domestic car makers amid weak demand and piling inventories. Tata Motors cut prices of some vehicles this week.

“We would not be surprised if the incentives for Range Rover — JLR’s apex model — start rising soon from near-zero levels,” UBS analysts Pramod Kumar and Nikunj Mandowara wrote in a note. Rising discounts, moderating growth and a lack of new launches in non-EV categories may led to “significantly weaker” financials for the next fiscal year, they said.

UBS maintained its sell rating on the company, with a target price of 825 rupees, implying over 20% downside from Tuesday’s closing price..

