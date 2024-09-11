Malaysia Court Rejects Ex-PM’s Bid to Review Corruption Charges

(Bloomberg) -- A Malaysian court dismissed former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s application to review graft charges filed against him, a fresh blow for the opposition leader who is seen as one of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s biggest rivals.

Appeals Court Judge Azizah Nawawi said on Wednesday the five-member panel would not pursue Muhyiddin’s case as the earlier bench had the jurisdiction to review the High Court decision, she said. Wednesday’s decision was unanimous, she added.

Muhyiddin was seeking to have four abuse of power charges dropped amid mounting legal troubles. The 77-year-old had applied for a judicial review of a separate Appeals Court decision to overturn his acquittal by a High Court from the charges last year, which effectively reinstated his criminal case.

The ruling is another disappointment for the opposition. Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional bloc he leads have been beset with troubles this year — ranging from failing to retain a seat in an August by-election to seeing some of its lawmakers switch allegiance to Anwar. The disarray has given Anwar breathing space to carry out reforms to strengthen Malaysia’s finances, such as unwinding diesel subsidies to save 4 billion ringgit ($922 million) annually.

Investors have welcomed the stability this year. International funds turned net buyers of Malaysian equities, while Kuala Lumpur became the busiest location for listings in Southeast Asia. The ringgit has recovered from a 26-year low against the dollar reached in February, emerging as the top gainer across developing markets this year.

Muhyiddin was charged with abuse of power and three counts of money laundering in March 2023, making him the second ex-Malaysian premier to be indicted after Najib Razak. Three companies and an individual had sent 232.5 million ringgit to the bank account of Muhyiddin’s party while he was prime minister, according to prosecutors.

He separately faces a sedition charge over comments he made on the former king. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

