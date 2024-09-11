Spain’s Sanchez Says EU Should Reconsider China EV Tariff Plan

Pedro Sanchez, Spain's prime minister and leader of Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol (PSOE), speaks at the La Parellada sports center in the Sant Boi de Llobregat district of Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Sanchez has said that July's election result left him needing to make "a virtue of necessity" as he struggled to piece together a majority following a drop in support for his main partner.

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the European Union should rethink its plan to impose additional tariffs of up to 36% on Chinese-made electric vehicles, saying the bloc doesn’t need a trade war with Beijing.

“I have to blunt and frank with you that we need to reconsider — all of us, not only member states but also the Commission — our decision towards this movement,” Sanchez told reporters in Kunshan, China, following a trip in which he met with President Xi Jinping.

“I think we need to build bridges between the European Union and China,” he added.

China and the EU are in a trade dispute after Brussels decided to increase tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, claiming that Chinese companies unfairly benefit from state subsidies and are flooding Europe with excess production. In response, Beijing launched anti-dumping investigations into EU exports of brandy, dairy and pork products. Spain, as Europe’s largest pork exporter, is particularly affected.

