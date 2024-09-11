Spain’s Sanchez Says EU Should Reconsider China EV Tariff Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the European Union should rethink its plan to impose additional tariffs of up to 36% on Chinese-made electric vehicles, saying the bloc doesn’t need a trade war with Beijing.
“I have to blunt and frank with you that we need to reconsider — all of us, not only member states but also the Commission — our decision towards this movement,” Sanchez told reporters in Kunshan, China, following a trip in which he met with President Xi Jinping.
“I think we need to build bridges between the European Union and China,” he added.
China and the EU are in a trade dispute after Brussels decided to increase tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, claiming that Chinese companies unfairly benefit from state subsidies and are flooding Europe with excess production. In response, Beijing launched anti-dumping investigations into EU exports of brandy, dairy and pork products. Spain, as Europe’s largest pork exporter, is particularly affected.
